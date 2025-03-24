Miami (FL) football hasn't produced the top overall pick in the NFL Draft since 1991 through Russell Maryland. Vinny Testaverde remains the last Hurricanes quarterback to go first in 1987. Now Cam Ward is rising as a No. 1 possibility, with Mario Cristobal handing him a strong “one of one” take Monday.

Ward took part in Miami's Pro Day held on the Coral Gables campus. His head coach was on hand to watch Ward throw while also interacting with league personnel.

Cristobal sat down with the NFL Network after Ward and Miami's workout session. The head coach got asked why Ward should start the 2025 draft as the top pick. Cristobal gave an honest take.

“Well first I would ask if they watched film of him at all this year,” Cristobal began. “If they have, I think the decision would be a lot easier.”

But then Cristobal delivered this sales pitch to teams considering Ward.

““He’s 1 of 1. Not only as a player but as a person,” Cristobal said.

Cristobal's words come as the Tennessee Titans sent a massive group of representatives to check out Ward and the ‘Canes.

Mario Cristobal watched Cam Ward ‘attack' everything at Miami

Cristobal dove into the work ethic of Ward and how that aspect separates him from most prospects.

He verbally illustrated how Ward “attacked the process” regardless of practices or being an elite teammate.

“Every single down, every single rep, there are no wasted opportunities,” Cristobal said of Ward.

The head coach included how Ward “has an uncommon ability” to win the best out of people. The duo went on to finish 10-3 in their lone season together. Ward guided Miami to a third place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Ward shredded defenses with 4,313 passing yards and tossed 39 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He added 204 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns off his mobility.

There's the growing belief Ward will land No. 1 in the draft per rival teams of the Titans. Meanwhile, names like Abdul Carter of Penn State and Travis Hunter of Colorado are two more popular possibilities at first overall with Ward.