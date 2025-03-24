The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and no one is 100% sure who they are going to pick. However, after their recent free agent moves and large contingent at the Miami Hurricanes' Pro Day, quarterback Cam Ward seems like the likely choice.

“Titans' contingent at Miami's pro day to see Cam Ward includes Chad Brinker, Mike Borgonzi, Reggie McKenzie, Dave Ziegler, Brian Callahan, Nick Holz and more,” reporter Paul Kuharsky tweeted on Monday.

Sending a contingent like that to the Miami Pro Day sends a message, at least about the interest that the Titans have in Cam Ward. Additionally, what the Titans have done in free agency this offseason seems to suggest that the organization is preparing to bring a new franchise QB on board.

Tennesse concentrated on bulking up its offensive line, bringing in proven veterans like offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guards Kevin Zeitler and Blake Hance. They also added to the pass-catching corps by signing Van Jefferson.

Finally, the Titans also brought in veteran QB Brandon Allen. While this might seem like a move that suggests Will Levis will once again be the starter, it actually hints at Ward being the first overall pick. That's because Allen has been head coach Brian Callahan before with the Cincinnati Bengals and is likely coming in as more of a mentor/coach for a new, young signal-caller as opposed to a true backup.

When the Titans clinched the No. 1 pick, general manager Mike Borganzi said that the team would not pass on a “generational talent” in that slot. This led many to belive that Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter would be the pick here. Now, though, as the draft approaches and analysts continue to read the Titans' team leaves, it seems as though Tennessee thinks that Ward is that generational player, or at least that a QB with potential is too much to pass up in the 2025 NFL Draft.