It has been a while since the Marshall football program had a player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they have a strong chance of breaking that drought in 2025. While defensive end Mike Green is considered to be one of the top edge-rushers of the class, he openly addressed the sexual assault allegations that could potentially lower his stock at the NFL Combine.

Green spent most of his media time at the NFL Combine addressing his two previous sexual assault allegations. As respectfully as he could, Green vehemently denied any wrongdoing, saying he had never been charged or even questioned by police.

“[I have] accusations of sexual assault that I've never been questioned about,” Green said, via Lorin Cox of Sports Illustrated. “Nobody ever investigated; I've never been charged with anything. I'm just going to stick to my process and just tell the truth.”

https://twitter.com/CoxSports1/status/1894874892748644585

Green noted his two allegations were separate cases. The first allegation occurred in high school, which he said the school declared him innocent of. The second instance materialized at Virginia, where he spent the first season of his collegiate career. He was dismissed from the team — for reasons that were never previously clarified before Green's NFL Combine admission — despite claiming that the anonymous report never got off the ground.

“There's two,” Green continued.” One in high school and one in college. At Virginia, it was an anonymous report, so there was nothing that came out of it. In high school, they did end up doing their due diligence and ended up closing the case… My main focus right now is just telling these teams everything they need and want to know. It's just a little frustrating seeing online that everything has everything they want to say.”

Marshall football prospect Mike Green's dominant 2024 campaign

If scouts have taken note of Green's allegations, they have not seemed to affect his draft stock too much. The athletic edge-rusher is still projected to be a late first-round pick or early day-two selection.

After transferring from Virginia, Green's career took off at Marshall. In two seasons with the Thundering Herd, Green compiled 64 total tackles, 21.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024.

Green's physical attributes and athleticism are immediately noticeable in his film and are expected to play a major role in his case as a potential first-round pick. Many expect him to be one of the position's top performers at the NFL Combine once testing officially gets underway. If a team does take a shot on Green on day one, he would be the first player from Marshall taken in the first round since Byron Leftwich in 2003.