Miami (FL) football is establishing new gale force speed on the recruiting trail. Including beating teams out early for the next recruiting cycle. The Hurricanes won over one in-state 2027 talent, edging rival Florida State even Georgia in the early process.

Miami secured its latest verbal commitment from defensive back Kenton Dopson, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Thursday. Dopson is a local recruiting win for head coach Mario Cristobal and the ‘Canes.

“This Is A Dream Come True, I’m Home. Go Canes,” Dopson shared via Fawcett.

But again, the Norland High of Miami standout emerges as the first major 2027 defensive addition for a program already putting together a stout 2026 class.

Examining Miami 2026 class compared to Florida State, Georgia

Miami isn't hesitant about flexing its recruiting muscles. The Hurricanes landed their own helicopter on the DeSoto High School football field in Texas before pursuing future ‘Canes in January. Miami even bolstered its coaching staff by adding Will Harris, widely regarded as one of the nation's best defensive back recruiters.

The ‘Canes, though, haven't delivered the type of aggressive early recruiting results in 2025 compared to two other programs. USC has established itself as the top-ranked recruiting class for 2026. Miami's Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson follows at No. 2. The former university holds 14 total verbal commits, while the latter has 12 pledging to Clemson.

Miami sits at five total verbal commits for the current '26 cycle. The ‘Canes currently have the ACC's sixth-best '26 group and rank No. 23 nationally by 247Sports. Florida State (14th) and Georgia (22) rank higher. However, all five Miami prospects are four-star talents per the composite rankings.

Linebacker Jordan Campbell is the headliner of the group as Miami's highest ranked prospect by 247Sports. Miami even earned a commitment from legacy prospect Camden Portis, who's father Clinton won the 2001 National Championship before delivering a decorated NFL career.

The Harris addition left an imprint on one massive recruiting flip on March 7. The former Florida DB coach completed the reversal of longtime Gators commit Jaelen Waters.

Miami is the only ACC school to land a '27 prospect. The 6-foot-1 Dopson had new cornerbacks coach Zac Ethridge helping run point on his recruitment. Ethridge started to build the relationship with the underclassman in January, per Gaby Urrutia of Inside The U on 247Sports. Dopson joins wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens as the '27 verbal commits.

Dopson snatched three interceptions and broke up 16 passes as a sophomore on varsity. Along with Florida State and Georgia, Dopson turns down College Football Playoff qualifier Penn State for “The U.” He was also offered by Texas A&M, South Carolina, Nebraska and Auburn.