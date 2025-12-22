Michigan football made Biff Poggi their interim head coach after firing Sherrone Moore, as the program looks to go in a different direction. Though the team may be looking for a full-time head coach, Poggi should be qualified for the spot and has interviews for the position, according to Austin Meek of The Athletic.

“Biff Poggi says he’s had multiple interviews for Michigan’s HC position. He also has some blunt words about the program’s shortcomings under Sherrone Moore, calling Michigan a ‘malfunctioning organization,'” Meek wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Everything that happens in this building has to be reevaluated,” Poggi said.

Poggi understands that the things to come out over the past few weeks could have an effect on the players and program, as he mentioned in an interview how they could be feeling.

“It has been a tumultuous time,” Poggi said via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. “There's a lot of, at first, disbelief, then anger. What we're in right now is the phase of — the kids, quite frankly, feel betrayed, and we're trying to work through that.”

For the time being, Michigan has to get ready for its bowl game next week against Texas, and there's no doubt that he will have the group ready to play. In the meantime, Michigan will be looking for its next head coach.

“Interim coach Biff Poggi says AD Warde Manuel told the team he hopes to have a new coach in place sometime between Christmas and the bowl game,” Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press said on X.