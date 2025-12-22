The Michigan football program has been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons lately, with head coach Sherrone Moore being fired for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member and then getting arrested shortly thereafter. In the meantime, the Wolverines brass have named Biff Poggi as their interim coach as the team looks for its next full-time coach of the future.

Recently, Poggi himself had an update on when a decision could come on that front.

“Interim coach Biff Poggi says AD Warde Manuel told the team he hopes to have a new coach in place sometime between Christmas and the bowl game,” reported Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

As one might expect, numerous names have come up as potential candidates in the Michigan head coaching search. Many fans thought that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer might have an interest in the job, but DeBoer has since reiterated his commitment to Alabama, which recently won its first playoff game against the Oklahoma Sooners on the road.

When they hire someone, the Michigan football program will be on its third head coach in four years, following the departure of Jim Harbaugh in the wake of the team's 2023 national championship run. Moore's two years with the program did not exactly go according to plan, as the team's winning streak against Ohio State ended this year in ugly fashion.

In any case, it seems that a decision on the team's next head coach will come sooner rather than later.