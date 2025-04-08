It is not enough to say that Miami quarterback Cam Ward is on par with former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield. Some are going so far as to compare him to the likes of former QB Drew Brees.

Ward possesses the tangibles that made Brees a great quarterback per Chase Daniel of The Athletic.

“You've gotta have an elite physical talent that I can't coach,” Daniel said. “And that to me is throwing the football. The different arm angles, the way he navigates the pocket and is able to move just an inch right or just an inch left, it sort of reminds me of a Drew Brees pocket movement.”

Cam Ward is gifted, athletic… and has a dash of Drew Brees to his game? The Miami product has something that every No. 1 pick should possess, says @ChaseDaniel.

Ward is slated to be the possible No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He is coming off a season with Miami in which he threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and finished with a quarterback rating of 88.7.

His efforts led him to become a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as well as leading Miami to the Pop-Tarts bowl, where they lost to Iowa State 42-41.

He is anticipated to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round.

Ward has dreamed about playing for the New Orleans Saints and grew up watching Brees. But are they the same type of quarterback?

Is Miami's Cam Ward the next Drew Brees?

There are no direct comparisons between Ward and Brees.

However, it turns out that there is at least one obvious comparison between Ward and Brees in the realm of pass efficiency.

Brees was one of the most efficient passers of his era. His 67.7 career completion percentage remains the highest in NFL history.

Last season, Ward finished with a passer efficiency rating of 172.25. He completed 305 of 454 passes with Miami.

The potential is there for Ward to become like Brees in that realm.

The are some noticeable difference between the two. Ward is much bigger in size than Brees was.

Plus, Ward is known for being more athletic, whereas Brees was more of a passing quarterback.

It is way to early to say that Ward will be the next Drew Brees. But with the right development and a strengthening of certain attributes, anything is possible.