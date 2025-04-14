The 2025 NFL draft is inching closer and closer, as it is scheduled to start on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Among the many talents getting so much attention heading into the big event is none other than Miami football star quarterback Cam Ward, who is widely viewed as a top-tier talent in his position.

Much has already been said about Ward, but adding to the discussion about the talented quarterback is a recent take from ESPN's Matt Miller, who has the signal-caller ranked 14th overall in his top 601 list of prospects for the draft. Miller even mentioned Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love as Ward's NFL comparison.

For Miller, Ward's “ability to move around the pocket, dial up fastballs and threaten as a runner have combined to make him the biggest QB riser this season.”

Miller also noted that scouts have shared with him that Ward is the top quarterback in this year's class, while also saying that the player's “big-play ability, experience (39 starts) and top-end arm talent,” are reasons why he's got him ranked as his top overall QB.

Love isn't too shabby of a comp for Cam Ward. After spending his first two seasons in the NFL as Aaron Rodgers' understudy in Green Bay, Love showed that he's got what it takes to be a long-term option under center for the Packers in his first season as a regular starter in the 2023 campaign.

That season, Love, who was a first-round pick (26th overall) by Green Bay in the 2020 NFL draft, threw for a total of 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on a 64.2 percent completion rate through 17 games. In the succeeding offseason, the Packers rewarded the former Utah State Aggies star with a four-year, $220 million contract extension. The following campaign, Love played in 15 games and passed for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns against 11 picks on a 63.1 percent completion rate.

The Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns are picking No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2025 draft, respectively, and it makes sense for both teams to get a quarterback with their selections. The same can be said about the New York Giants, who will be picking third overall.

After two seasons with the Washington State Cougars, Cam Ward transferred to Miami football and turned even more heads by passing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns against only seven interceptions while also rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries.