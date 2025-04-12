The Miami Hurricanes had a major injury update to share about quarterback Carson Beck.

During the 2024 season with his previous team, the Georgia Bulldogs, Beck suffered a UCL injury in the SEC Championship game against the Texas Longhorns. This ended up with him having to get surgery, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Beck has been rehabbing from the injury while the Hurricanes proceed with their spring camp sessions. However, the program provided a positive update on how their new quarterback is coming along, per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello.

“Miami QB Carson Beck will begin throwing footballs Monday, coach Mario Cristobal told @CBSSports/ @247Sports. The Georgia transfer underwent elbow surgery in December. The Hurricanes conclude spring practices Saturday,” Marcello tweeted.

What's next for Carson Beck, Miami

Carson Beck joined the Miami Hurricanes after spending the first five years of his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Beck mainly served as a backup in 2021 and 2022 before earning the full-time job for the next two seasons. He went 24-3 in his 27 starts, completing 592 passes for 7,426 yards and 52 touchdowns. He also made 115 rushes for 187 yards and five scores.

Beck got the valuable experience of knowing what it's like to win national championships, doing so as a backup in 2021 and 2022. Not only that, but he has also built his way up the ranks to show out as one of the best quarterbacks in one of the premier conferences of college football.

This would prove to beneficial for a Miami Hurricanes squad that is coming off a strong 2024 campaign. They went 10-3 throughout the year with Cam Ward as their starting quarterback, having the season come to an end with a 42-41 loss to the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Hurricanes look to build on that progress, and with Beck boasting a lot of SEC experience, the program may have a high ceiling awaiting them in the 2025 campaign.