Two weeks after Cam Ward represented them well at the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami football team took a significant hit. After putting the final touches on his first full academic year, freshman linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved in a fatal car crash that took the lives of two young boys in his hometown of Largo, Florida.

While the Largo Police Department confirmed Hayes was in the Dodge Durango that initiated the crash on Saturday afternoon, they did not confirm or deny if he was the driver, ESPN reported. The report stated that “several other people” were admitted to the hospital with “serious” injuries, with no further specification. The two children, aged 10 and four, were the only deaths at impact.

Whether Hayes was the driver or not, early investigations concluded that the driver of the Dodge Durango was not intoxicated. However, the Largo Police Department is still unsure of what caused the vicious collision and has released no further information, with the investigation still ongoing.

Adarius Hayes expected to increase Miami football role in 2025

Despite seeing the field in a limited capacity as a true freshman, Hayes was a candidate to benefit from an increased role in 2025. With Miami losing defensive leaders Francisco Mauigoa, Tyler Barron and Simeon Barrow to the NFL, young linebackers like Hayes were initially viewed as the likely talents to fill the void.

Hayes, a former four-star recruit, committed to the Hurricanes over offers from Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and others. The athletic linebacker seemed intent on remaining in his home state and decided on Miami, a four-hour drive from Largo.

However, depending on the conclusions of the investigation, Hayes could face a potential team suspension for his involvement in the car crash. Should he be determined as the cause of the collision, his punishment would undoubtedly be much worse.