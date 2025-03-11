The Michigan football team is making a lot of progress with their top 2026 recruiting targets. One of those targets is four-star tight end Matt Ludwig. Ludwig has been high on the Wolverines for a while, and Michigan picked up a prediction to land a commitment from the prized prospect from On3's EJ Holland.

Michigan has some stiff competition here as Georgia and Tennessee have also been recruiting the Montana native hard. Right now, however, the experts are picking the Wolverines to land a commitment from Matt Ludwig.

Ludwig is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports. He is the #234 player in the 2026 class, the #12 TE and the #1 player in the state of Montana. Ludwig currently attends Billings West High School in Billings, MT.

“Ludwig is arguably the best prospect to come out of the Big Sky State in the last decade if not longer,” Ludwig's scouting report reads. “He’s a two-way player who focused more on tight end as a junior and that’s where we see him in college as well. He’s a productive player who can dominate as an in-line blocker or as a pass catching receiver down the field. He has the physical traits that translate well to the next level to go with the on-field production.”

Michigan has been great at producing NFL talent at the tight end position, so the school is a good fit for a prospect like Ludwig.

“He’s a well built 6-4, 230 pounds with an 80”+ wing span with huge hands and can run,” the scouting report continues. “He’s natural with his hands, catches the ball well through contact and has the bounce to jump over linebackers and defensive backs. He has the positional versatility to line up all over the field including as an h-back and shows off the kind of all around game that should allow him to be a real difference maker. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect and someone with a definite NFL ceiling to him.”

The Michigan football team is losing star TE Colston Loveland to the NFL this offseason, but the future will continue to be bright at the position if they land guys like Matt Ludwig.