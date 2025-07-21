Every Michigan football season, the team has three goals: Beat Ohio State and Michigan State, win the Big Ten, and win the national championship. That is what the Wolverines are trying to achieve each year, and they have had a lot of success this decade. Michigan has won three games in a row against the Spartans, four in a row vs. the Buckeyes, and they have three Big Ten titles and one national title in the last four seasons. In 2025, Michigan wants to add to those numbers.

Michigan-Michigan State isn't quite as big of a rivalry as Michigan-Ohio State, but the Wolverines and Spartans do not like each other. It is an incredible in-state rivalry that features two prominent Big Ten programs from the Mitten State, and there have been countless iconic moments throughout its history. The Spartans had a good run during Michigan's Rich Rodriguez/Brady Hoke era, but the Wolverines currently hold all of the bragging rights in the rivalry.

It's been a while since Michigan State beat Michigan, and the Spartans will hope to end their three-game losing skid in the rivalry at home this season. The Wolverines and Spartans will meet at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on October 25th, and Michigan is confident that it will make it four years in a row over their in-state rival.

The Champions Circle Golf Classic, an event held by the Michigan football team to raise NIL money, went down on Monday. Defensive linemen Tre Williams, Rayshaun Benny and Derrick Moore talked about the rivalry with Michigan State, and they didn't hold back.

“Go to little bro crib in East Lansing, pop out, it's going to be a good time,” Tre Williams said, according to an article from The Detroit Free Press. “Maize and Blue only.”

Williams just transferred to Michigan from Clemson, but he is clearly very well-versed on this rivalry. He is expecting a win for the Maize and Blue when this one rolls around.

“Belt all to they behind,” he said.

The last time these two teams met in East Lansing, it wasn't pretty for the Spartans. The Michigan football team cruised to one of the biggest beatdowns in the history of the rivalry as the Wolverines won the game 49-0. Michigan went on to win the Big Ten and the national championship that year.

Last season was much closer as Michigan State had a strong fourth quarter in Ann Arbor to put a scare into the Wolverines. Michigan survived a late comeback attempt to earn a 24-17 win.

Michigan is expected to be the much better team this year, but don't sleep on the Spartans. Quarterback Aidan Chiles didn't meet his potential last year, but if he takes a big leap this offseason, Michigan State might surprise a lot of people. Regardless, it's hard to imagine another 49-point win coming for the Wolverines in East Lansing this year.