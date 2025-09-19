On Saturday, the Michigan football team easily cruised to a victory against Central Michigan. The Chippewas aren’t a very difficult opponent, but it was still an impressive performance by the Wolverines. The star of the show in the game was freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, and all of his traits were finally on display. It was the best offensive showing that we have seen from Michigan in a while, and it gives the Wolverines momentum going into this week’s game against Nebraska.

Bryce Underwood was doing it all against Central Michigan. He made some nice plays with his arm during the first two weeks of the season, but he also used his legs against the Chippewas. He led the team with a 114 rushing yards, and he also ran in two touchdowns.

Underwood also had a big day with his arm. He threw for over 200 yards in the first half alone, and he connected with Semaj Morgan for a touchdown. Former Michigan football tight end Jake Butt was calling the game for the Big Ten Network, and he can’t believe how good Underwood looks so early in his career.

“Already, at 18 years old, he is one of the best pure ‘throwers’ of the football in all college football,” Butt said. “Throw power is a 99/100, but what's really special is his ability to change the tempo, trajectory, and layer throws over zone defenders and into tight pockets.”

Underwood is off to a good start in his Michigan career, but the road will be much tougher this weekend. The Wolverines are heading to Lincoln to take on 3-0 Nebraska, and after dropping a Week 2 clash against Oklahoma, this feels like a must-win for Michigan.

Michigan and Nebraska will get underway at 2:30 CT on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 2.5 points.