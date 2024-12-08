The Michigan football team picked up a surprising commitment in their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday. Three-star quarterback Chase Herbstreit will be coming to Ann Arbor to play for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. Chase is the son of ESPN college football personality and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. Kirk is a Buckeye legend, but his son will be playing for Ohio State's biggest rival.

“BREAKING 2025 QB Chase Herbstreit has committed to Michigan,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “He is the son of ESPN analyst and former Ohio State QB.”

Chase Herbstreit is joining Bryce Underwood in the 2025 Michigan football recruiting class as they are two QBs in the class. Herbstreit is not a highly-rated recruit while Underwood is the top player in the entire 2025 class.

Herbstreit currently attends St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was not recruited heavily by a lot of top schools and he likely won't be seeing the field a lot in Ann Arbor as he will behind one of the best players in the country on the depth chart.

The big story surrounding this commitment is obviously the fact that Chase Herbstreit's dad is an Ohio State legend. Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most famous college football analysts in the entire country, but he doesn't showcase his Buckeye fandom like you might expect. He is a fan favorite as he doesn't show bias toward any school and always tells it like it is.

Now that his son is playing for the Michigan football team, Buckeyes' fans worst nightmare will likely come true. They will probably start to see Kirk Herbstreit wearing the Maize and Blue, and he will be cheering on the Wolverines. The next few Michigan-Ohio State games will be very interesting for the Herbstreit family, and it will be exciting for the fans to see how Kirk reacts to all of this.