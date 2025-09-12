The Michigan football offense struggled last weekend in a loss against Oklahoma, and the issues started with the offensive line. There wasn’t a lot of push, and quarterback Bryce Underwood wasn’t getting a lot of time to throw the football. Sherrone Moore knows that if this team is going to be successful, the offensive line needs to step.

Not everything was bad from the offensive line last weekend, but there wasn’t enough good. The positive plays are a good sign, but for the offense to be successful, the O-line needs one thing: consistency.

“It’s got to be consistent,” Sherrone Moore said earlier this week, according to an article from 247Sports. “When you play five or you play seven offensive linemen, you've got to have consistency. And there's some things that I thought we could have did, and we've talked about it as a staff, to come back to that could have combated their defense.”

Consistency was a big issue against Oklahoma. While the O-line did help create some big plays, it didn’t look good for the majority of the game.

“It was consistency, because there's times where there's huge holes,” Moore added. “There's times where there's movement at the line of scrimmage. And there's times where there's things that are leaky and loose.”

Moore knows that there is a lot to work on for the unit, and he is confident that they will get to where they need to be.

“It's a collective thing,” he said. “It's not just the players, not just the coaches; it's everybody together. And we'll continue to work forward to make sure we clean all that stuff up.”

Michigan’s offensive line should be able to play better this weekend against Central Michigan. The Wolverines and Chippewas will kick off at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are currently favored by 27.5 points.