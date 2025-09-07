Michigan football lost a key non conference game on Saturday, bowing to Oklahoma in Norman. The Sooners defeated the Wolverines, 24-13, behind some strong offense from John Mateer.

The Wolverines ended up losing one of their starting offensive linemen in the game. Gio El-Hadi left in the first half with a leg injury. Following the game, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore gave a cryptic update on his lineman's injury.

“We'll see what the week looks like and go from there,” Moore said about El-Hadi, per The Detroit News. “I don't know exactly what it is right now.”

Michigan football struggled to move the ball against Oklahoma all night. While the team showed signs of life in the third quarter, the Wolverines looked haggard on offense.

Michigan's players hope that they can get the guard back soon. The upcoming schedule gets no easier for the Wolverines.

“You don't want to see that, a leader of that offensive line go down,” Michigan's tight end Max Bredeson said. “But like I said about the tight ends, you play offensive line at Michigan, you better be ready to go put the next guy in. Gio was there supporting, talking to the guys. The impact he has on that offensive line, there's no way to quantify what he can do, especially the amount he can do with his words.”

Michigan is now 1-1 on the season, following the loss.

Michigan football is dealing with several injuries

The Wolverines were already playing on Saturday without tight end Marlin Klein, who was unable to go after warmups. Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry also left the game in the second half with an injury.

“He came back out and he was jogging around and moving,” Moore said about Berry. “We'll see exactly what the trainers say and what the doctors say.”

Oklahoma turned the ball over twice, but still managed to shut down the Wolverines for most of the game. Michigan players are not using the injuries as excuses for the loss.

“Next man up mentality, we have to have that, because you're gonna have a long season, and guys are gonna be in and out, and you gotta be ready to adjust,” Bredeson said. “Obviously, Marlin's a really good player for us, and you don't want anybody on your team out. But when that happens, the next man up has to go execute.”

The Wolverines must regroup quickly. Michigan takes on Central Michigan on Saturday. A week later, the team goes on the road to start Big Ten play at Nebraska.