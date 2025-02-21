The 2025 recruiting cycle wrapped up earlier this month, and things are starting to intensify for the 2026 class. The summer months will definitely be the most important as a lot of visits and commitments go down then, but this is a busy time as well as a lot of top recruits are narrowing down their list of college options. Four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux recently named his top-six, and the Michigan football team made the cut.

“NEWS: Four-Star RB Deshonne Redeaux is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 5’11 195 RB from Carson, CA is ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3).”

Michigan is joined by Georgia, Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA. The Wolverines finished with one of the best 2025 classes in the country, and landing guys like Deshonne Redeaux is exactly what they need to form a similar 2026 class.

Redeaux is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #105 player in the 2026 class, the #9 RB and the #12 player in the state of California. Redeaux currently attends Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California.

“One of the nation's top two-sport athletes,” Redeaux's scouting report reads. “Not just a dominant running back but a top sprinter as well. Personal best 10.42-100m/21.32-100m as a freshman but had to sit out sophomore track season due to an injury. Speed jumps out on the football field as well. A true home run threat from anywhere on the field. Has some wiggle to him, can make a defender miss in the open field and runs hard. Has a solid frame, strong upper body and carries 195 pounds really well. Has a physical edge to him, played corner as a freshman and would lay guys out although he focused on running back as a sophomore.”

Redeaux is still young and he has a long way to go in his career, but he is expected to end up making a big impact at the power four level.

“Decisive runner, doesn't dance around or try to be too cute, hits the hole and isn't afraid to initiate contact,” the scouting report continues. “Catches the ball well out of the backfield, not just screens but wheel routes and deep balls down the slot. Junior season will be big for him to show he can be a durable, every down back but the ceiling is high and Redeaux projects as an easy high major Power 4 prospect.”

The Michigan football team has had a lot of good RB talent in recent years, and they are becoming one of the most attractive options for high school backs. Redeaux could end up being a future star with the Wolverines.