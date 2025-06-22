The Michigan football team picked up a late-night commitment on Sunday as three-star 2026 running back Jonathan Brown announced that he will play for the Wolverines a little after midnight. Brown isn't a very hery highly-rated recruit, but Michigan sees the potential in him. This pickup also feels good for the Wolverines as Brown is from Columbus, Ohio, right in Ohio State's backyard.

“Michigan has added its 11th Class of 2026 commit in rising running back prospect Jonathan Brown out of St. Francis DeSales High in Columbus, OH,” Aidan Sen said in a post. “Brown won RB MVP at a recent U-M camp and presents intriguing upside.”

Jonathan Brown shared a message upon his commitment to the Michigan football team:

“Thank you God my parents for all the sacrifices you've made @FootballSFD and finally @Coach_SMoore @Coach_AlfordUM for believing in me #GoBlue,” he said.

Brown is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #44 RB in the 2026 recruiting class and the #31 player in the state of Ohio. Brown currently attends St. Francis de Sales High School in Columbus, OH. Ohio State did not offer him, so that will be some extra motivation for him in the future when Michigan takes on the Buckeyes.

Michigan is definitely the best offer that Brown has earned as his only other Power Four offer is from Rutgers. He also holds offers from Air Force, Army, Cornell, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State and Navy.

Following this commitment from Jonathan Brown, the Michigan football team has the #45 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The reason why the Wolverines are ranked so low is because they haven't landed a lot of commitments yet. That is going to change soon. There are schools ranked above them with a lot of commitments, but the player average isn't as good as Michigan's. When all is said and done, head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines should have one of the best classes in the country.