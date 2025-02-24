The Michigan football team recently added former Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi to the 2025 coaching staff, and the Wolverines are expected to formally introduce him as the new associate head coach. Poggi was on the Michigan staff under Jim Harbaugh, and he was an associate head coach for the Wolverines then as well. Poggi was brought back to the staff in February, and it was assumed that he would return to his old position.

“SOURCE: Michigan is expected to announce former Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi as Associate Head Coach,” Bruce Feldman said in a post. “Poggi played a key role in helping Jim Harbaugh turn around the Wolverines program that won a national title in 2023.”

This is a significant hire for the Michigan football team, given the experience that Biff Poggi brings to the table. Poggi started his coaching career in 1987 as he was an assistant at The Citadel. He then spent nearly 30 years coaching at Gilman School, a college prep school in Maryland. Poggi was an analyst at Michigan in 2016 before returning to the high school game from 2017 to 2020, after which he came back to the Wolverines as associate head coach in 2021 and 2022. After that, Poggi took the head coaching job at Charlotte.

Biff Poggi wasn't with Charlotte for very long as he went 3-9 in 2023 and then was fired after a 3-7 start to the 2024 season. Now, he is returning to Michigan and will assist Sherrone Moore in the same capacity he did with Jim Harbaugh.

Poggi was a big part of Michigan's success under Harbaugh, and he will be even more important to the team this time around as Moore doesn't have a lot of head coaching experience. Last season was Moore's first season as head coach, so having someone like Poggi around to be his go-to guy will be huge for the Wolverines.

When Poggi was let go at Charlotte this season, it seemed like a guarantee that he would return to the Michigan staff. He immediately took a trip to Ann Arbor to spend time with Moore, and sure enough, he is back with the Wolverines.

In this new era of college football with NIL and the transfer portal, there is always a lot on the plate of a head coach. Sherrone Moore will always have his hands full, but having Biff Poggi around should take some of the weight off of his shoulders. This is a huge get for Moore, and Michigan continues to make moves that set them up for success.