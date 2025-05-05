Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and President Donald Trump were together last week at the University of Alabama's commencement ceremony. During that time, the two of them discussed the current landscape of college athletics. The Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order that targets NIL.

NIL has been a major change to college athletics in recent years, and there are people working to create solutions. House settlement leader Steve Berman is one of them, and he isn't happy with Nick Saban and Donald Trump getting involved.

“Coach Saban and Trump’s eleventh-hour talks of executive orders and other meddling are just more unneeded self-involvement,” Steve Berman said in a release on Monday . “College athletes are spearheading historic changes and benefitting massively from NIL deals. They don’t need this unmerited interference from a coach only seeking to protect the system that made him tens of millions.”

Saban was against NIL during his time with Alabama, and he has not shyed away from voicing his opinion on the matter since retiring. Saban still has a big voice in the college football world as he is now a member of ESPN's College GameDay.

“While he was a coach, Saban initially opposed NIL payments to athletes, pushing to add restrictions and red-tape through national legislation to add ‘some sort of control,'” Berman said. “During his time scrutinizing the athlete pay structure, he made tens of millions of dollars and was previously the highest-paid coach in college football.”

The exectutive order that is under consideration would reportedly “increase scrutiny” on payments to college athletes.

“The Trump administration is considering an executive order that could increase scrutiny of the explosion in payments to college athletes since 2021, after the president met with former Alabama coach Nick Saban, White House officials said,” a report from the Wall Street Journal stated.