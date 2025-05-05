The pressure is on Nebraska football to perform in 2025 after a couple of disappointing seasons to start the Matt Rhule era. Even after a strong start in 2024, Nebraska flamed out over the course of Big Ten play and finished with a 7-6 record.

It won't be easy to contend for a College Football Playoff spot in the Big Ten, but the Cornhuskers have a talented team that should be very competitive. after three non-conference games, they will get their Big Ten slate underway in Week 4 against Michigan and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

When Nebraska and Michigan take the field on Sept. 20, one notable face won't be out there. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is going to miss the game as a part of a self-imposed two-game suspension for sanctions from the Connor Stalions scandal, according to Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Traditionally, Moore would miss the first two games of the season and be back by the start of conference play. However, in this suspension, the former Michigan offensive coordinator will coach the Wolverines' first two games against New Mexico and Oklahoma before missing Weeks 3 and 4 against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

It's clear that Moore wants to be on the sidelines against the Sooners, his alma mater and one of the best teams on Michigan's schedule.

Still, missing the Nebraska game is a risky proposition for Moore. The Cornhuskers have one of the most raucous environments in college football (just ask Shedeur Sanders and Colorado) and it will be very challenging for Michigan to walk in there and play its best football, especially if Underwood is starting his first conference game as a true freshman.

As a result, the decision to suspend Moore for the Nebraska game instead of the Oklahoma game — no matter who made the final decision — could come back to haunt Michigan down the line. A loss in that game would significantly hamper the Wolverines' chances at chasing a Big Ten title, which would be a steep price to pay.