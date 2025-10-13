After the Nebraska football team beat the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 34-31, head coach Matt Rhule has found himself in rumors surrounding the open role with Penn State regarding the firing of James Franklin. While the Nebraska football team bounced back after the loss to Michigan over the weekend prior, the topic at hand is now about the rumors, which Rhule spoke about on Monday.

When asked about the rumors around him and the open head coaching role with the Nittany Lions, he would hone in on the fact that he loves his current position with the Cornhuskers, according to Randy Silver.

“I have a great relationship with [Athletic Director] Troy [Dannen]. We're in constant communication about this program. I came here for two reasons: I love the community and living here, and I wanted to rebuild Nebraska football. This program is elite. I'm not going to talk about other programs or contracts,” Rhule said.

“I love it here. I know what it takes, and I'm focused on taking the steps to make Nebraska the powerhouse it once was,” Rhule continued. “I'm excited for the future — I love this place, and I'm really happy here. Now, I'm excited to get ready for Minnesota.”

Nebraska football's Matt Rhule shares “love” for Penn State

With the media around Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule and the rumors with Penn State, the connection does make sense since he went to the school where he played football and started his career in coaching as a volunteer assistant. Rhule would mention how much he loves the school and was said to see Franklin fired.

“I love Penn State,” Rhule said. “I had a Penn State start when I was born, I love Pat Kraft. I'm sad to see Coach Franklin go. What he did for my alma mater means a lot. Bill O'Brien stabilized that program, and James took it over and built on that stability. You see videos of people yelling at kids or saying things to coaches' families, it's wrong. Just because someone makes money doesn't mean people can yell at their kids or treat them that way. I respect James a lot.”

It remains to be seen who will fill the role of Penn State's head coach and if Rhule will be considered for it, but the focus for the coach is on Nebraska's next game against Minnesota on Saturday.