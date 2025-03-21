Those who might have reservations about how all-time great head coach Bill Belichick will transition to college football and relate to younger players at North Carolina might want to see his latest beach activities. The eight-time Super Bowl champion (six as HC and two as defensive coordinator) is looking vigorous as ever while hanging out with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

While many people have already seen photos of the couple engaging in yoga, Hudson dropped an Instagram video that is even more eye-catching. Belichick wobbles but amazingly holds up his significant other with his legs and hands while lying on his back. She added a caption to the post. “My favorite workout?” Hudson typed, while also including the hashtags Billates and GOATYoga.

He is displaying great strength and enthusiasm not often found in men who are about to turn 73. But then again, Belichick is a one-of-a-kind.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHcgFVcA0qM/

Bill Belichick is full of surprises

Considering his NFL persona as a hoodie-wearing curmudgeon who gives frustratingly curt responses to the media, it is easy for people to assume that the future Hall of Famer is merely experiencing a delayed mid-life crisis. He has long had a colorful personality, however.

Belichick appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” in the past and is known for having a good sense of humor off camera. Fans got to see it on “The Roast of Tom Brady” and during his weekly guest spot on “The Pat McAfee Show,” but many assumed that he would revert back to his serious persona after becoming Tar Heels head coach.

The three-time NFL Coach of the Year is still having a good time by the looks of it, though. He embraced the challenge of lifting his girlfriend in the air, and that is the exact type of ambition North Carolina football hopes to see from him in his first season at the wheel. Well, maybe not exactly the same, but you get the idea.

Bill Belichick has been actively adding talent to the roster for the 2025 campaign and beyond. He most recently secured a transfer commitment from former Penn State defensive end Smith Vilbert, who recorded one and a half sacks, four tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in 16 games last season. Belichick is confident he can bring the best out of his players and quickly build an ACC title contender.

Maybe his recent workout video can serve as extra motivation for his team.