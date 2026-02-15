The North Carolina football program is trying to rebound from a frustrating 2025 season, under head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick and his Tar Heels are picking up a highly-touted quarterback transfer. Quarterback Taron Dickens is committing to the Tar Heels, per On3.

Dickens previously played at Western Carolina where he had an outstanding season this past year.

“Threw for 3,508 yards this past season with 38 touchdown passes and just two interceptions,” CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Dickens also posted a NCAA record during the 2025 campaign.

“Dickens broke the NCAA record for most consecutive passes in 2025, completing his first 46 passes against Wofford,” On3's Pete Nakos reported on X.

North Carolina finished the 2025 season with a 4-8 record.

North Carolina football has big expectations in 2026

The Tar Heels expected Belichick to win right away when he took the job in Chapel Hill. That wasn't the case as the North Carolina team missed a bowl game in the head coach's first season.

There are huge expectations for Belichick's 2026 season. The legendary head coach has made headlines this offseason, as he was left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class. There has been outrage at Belichick's snub.

North Carolina is picking up some transfer commitments to help offset that snub, and help the Tar Heels this coming season. Dickens is seen as an extraordinary talent. He had 3,508 passing yards in 2025, with 38 touchdowns.

Belichick also has a stellar recruiting class coming in this season. North Carolina is ranked 17th nationally with their 2026 class, per On3 recruiting rankings. The Tar Heels have the third best class in the ACC.

Belichick previously coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships. He also coached the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. North Carolina is the first college program he has ever coached.

North Carolina starts their 2026 season in August against TCU. That game will be played in Ireland.