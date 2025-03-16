Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots split up following the 2023 season, ending a 24-year partnership. After failing to land a new coaching gig in the NFL, Belichick decided to go back to college, becoming North Carolina football’s next head coach. He’s also dating a 24-year-old former cheerleader. And based solely on the happy couple’s Instagram beach shots, Belichick seems to be enjoying his time away from the NFL grind.

Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson took some photos on Jupiter Beach recently in which the 72-year-old coach is hoisting his bae up in the air with his legs, per Dov Kleiman on X. A series of Acroyoga (Geriacroyoga?) pics were posted to Hudson’s Instagram account.

Wholesome: 72-year-old Bill Belichick doing Acro Yoga with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the beach. We have never seen Bill this happy ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/4ChC6Nvtfy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Belichick has been dating Hudson for about two years now. While the couple kept things private early on, they’ve been seen out and about of late. The two attended the NFL Honors ceremony together in February, where Snoop Dogg made an onstage comment about their 48-year age gap.

Despite the remarks, Belichick appears more comfortable in his skin than at any point in the last two decades. That could be related to his break from the NFL pressure cooker or his new college gig. It could also have something to do with his new love interest.

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has a brand new life

Hudson was a collegiate cheerleader at Bridgewater State University. And like her famous significant other, she was a champion. Bridgewater State won the National Cheerleaders Association Championship in 2021.

For his part, Belichick has embraced his new role at North Carolina. He’s been busy putting his coaching staff together, recently hiring former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins. And he’s stepped out of his comfort zone to do recruiting work for the school.

Last offseason it was rumored that Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft told Atlanta Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank not to trust Belichick, causing the team to back off hiring the future Hall of Fame coach. After missing out on the Falcons job, Belichick began making media appearances in an effort to soften his image and make himself more appealing to NFL teams for the next hiring cycle.

However, no pro football job materialized and Belichick accepted the position at North Carolina. After taking the new gig, rumors circulated that Bill would make his way back to the NFL. But Belichick has stayed put, seemingly embracing North Carolina and the new chapter in his life.

Of course, everyone thought he was going to be the Jets’ head coach in 2000 so you never know.