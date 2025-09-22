From the start of the season, there is a prominent fixture at North Carolina football games. It is none other than Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, being there to show support.

One of those who doesn't like it is former NFL coach Jon Gruden. On Monday, Gruden expressed his dismissiveness towards Hudson being on the sideline during the UCF game, per the Wake Up Barstool podcast. Essentially, Gruden made the case while also taking a shot at current North Carolina general manager Mike Lombardi.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Gruden said. “You know Mike Lombardi works for North Carolina, I’ve heard him criticize me several times. I’m sure he’ll produce a Tik Tok today explaining exactly what was going on there.”

Before being the GM at Carolina, Lombardi was known for using the media to take shots at people. He criticized Gruden when he was with the Raiders for not having enough expertise, not developing young talent, making poor draft picks, and not gelling with QB Derek Carr.

Ironically, Lombardi's son Mick was the Raiders OC, but under Josh McDaniels from 2022-2023. The year prior, Gruden was fired after racist, sexist, and homophobic emails were leaked.

Last October, Lombardi criticized Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on The Pat McAfee Show after Crosby was not happy with the organization. Afterward, Crosby fired back at Lombardi, calling him a failed executive when he was GM of the Cleveland Browns.

Back in January, Lombardi weighed in on what the Cowboys needed in a head coach after they didn't pick up Mike McCarthy. Essentially, he made the case that they needed to get someone who could communicate well with Jerry Jones.

Bill Belichick has his work cut out for him at North Carolina

At the outset, North Carolina is off to a 2-2 season. Last Saturday, the Tar Heels endured a blowout loss to UCF 34-9. All eyes have been on Belichick and how he will perform ever since he took the head coaching position.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Jordan Hudson, 49 years his junior, has garnered an inordinate amount of attention.

Recently, Hudson trademarked the term “gold digger” for her new jewelry line.