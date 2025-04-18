The 2025 NFL Draft is less than one week away, and North Carolina football running back Omarion Hampton is going to be one of the first RBs off the board. Hampton has been with the Tar Heels each of the last three seasons, and he has rushed for over 1,500 yards in each of the last two. When Bill Belichick was hired to be the new head coach at North Carolina, he tried to get Hampton to come back for one more year.

Omarion Hampton already had his mind made up when the season ended. He wanted to fulfill his dream of making it to the NFL. Still, he is excited to see what Bill Belichick can do for the North Carolina football program as Hampton doesn't think he will have any issues with recruiting.

“He's a good guy. Me and him talked a couple times just over a few things,” Hampton said in a video posted by Ian Rapoport. “We talked actually, when he first got hired, I was like, one of the first people he talked to and stuff like that. But I feel like, yeah, he's a good coach. I feel like it's hard to not want to come to UNC. I feel like it's easy to recruit for him because he can just say he's Bill Belichick, best coach. I mean, I'm excited to see what happens, really.”

Hampton was one of the best players on last year's North Carolina football team, so Belichick obviously wanted to try to bring him back for another season. He had a chat with Hampton about it, but his sights were already set on the NFL.

“Yeah, he talked to me a little bit trying to get me back, but I kind of had my mind made up,” Hampton continued. “I talked to my family already, talked to my agent. So it's been a dream in mine playing the NFL, so I mean, yeah, I feel like I just had to take the opportunity to do it.”

The future looks bright for Omarion Hampton as he rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He has rushed for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns the last two years. Hampton had a historic season last year, but it was a bit overshadowed by Ashton Jeanty's miraculous campaign. Hampton is going to be a name to know in the NFL.

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina football program seem to have a bright future as well. Belichick is one of the best NFL coaches of all time, and it will be interesting to see how he does at the college level.