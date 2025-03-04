The NFL Combine went down over the weekend, and now the 2025 NFL Draft is on the horizon as it is less than two months away. This is going to be an intriguing draft as there is a unique bunch of talent available, and the running back selection is especially interesting. This is shaping up to be a strong year for RBs as we know that Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is going to be off the board quickly, but another player to watch as a potential first round pick is North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton.

Omarion Hampton just finished up his junior season at North Carolina, and he was quietly one of the best RBs in college football. He turned heads during the NFL Combine with his 4.46 40 time, and one personnel director expects him to be a first round lock.

“I don't see how he doesn't go Round 1,” the personnel director said, according to an article from Fox Sports. “He's such a natural runner: smooth, decisive, and then you add the explosiveness. I said before [the Combine], that with his size (5-11 1/2, 221 pounds), if he ran in the 4.4's, I thought he would go Day 1. Guess what, he did.”

Hampton could very well end up being off the board in the first round, but Ashton Jeanty is going to be the first RB taken. One RB coach expects the Heisman finalist to be a sure-fire top-20 pick.

“There’s no way he falls outside the top 15-20 picks,” the running backs coach said. “He reminds me of a taller Maurice Jones-Drew. Bowling ball with speed. Guy will be an immediate superstar.”

Jeanty was definitely the best RB in college football last year, but a lot of people are sleeping on Omarion Hampton. Maybe it was because of the fact that the Tar Heels weren't very good, but Hampton had an incredibly impressive season.

Hampton finished the 2024 season with 281 carries for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged just under six yards per carry.

This past season wasn't a one time thing for Hampton either. In 2023, he rushed for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been an elite back since his freshman year at North Carolina, and it looks like he is going to come off the board quickly with the NFL Draft rolls around.

The RB position isn't as popular as it once was, but with star backs like Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton available in the 2025 NFL Draft, the position is making a comeback.