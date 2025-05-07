When North Carolina hired Bill Belichick as its new football coach, the Tar Heel administrators surely did not think the summer before Belichick's first season would as drama-filled as it has.

Although many analysts criticized the hiring of Belichick, 73, due to his age and nonexistent college football coaching experience, very few did so because of who he was dating. But that has proven to be quite the story, especially following a ‘CBS Sunday Morning' interview in which Jordon Hudson, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, purportedly interjected more than once.

Hudson's presence within the North Carolina football program has also been a point of discussion, with Hudson reportedly having gained considerable influence behind-the-scenes.

Many have spoken on the Belichick-Hudson relationship, and now, you can count former college football and NFL head coach Urban Meyer among them.

“The question you ask about, North Carolina is one of those incredibly proud high end academic schools,” Meyer said of the Belichick situation on on ‘The Triple Option' podcast. “The board of trustees, the president, the A.D — I wonder the depth of this. I’m saying it’s superficial nonsense, but once again, that’s my opinion because what we know is a young lady said something on an interview, said, ‘We’re not going to talk about that.’ Bam! It became a topic.”

Meyer's co-host, sports broadcaster Rob Stone, was even more direct. Stone made a “plea” to Hudson to step back and “take yourself of the limelight” and allow Belichick to lead.

Meyer may know firsthand about causing distractions for his team. While the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, Meyer, who is married, was seen acting inappropriately with a woman at a bar amid an 0-4 start to the season. Meyer, who was accused of physical abuse by a former Jaguars kicker, won just two of 13 games before being fired.

It is unknown how all of this will play out for Bill Belichick, Hudson, and North Carolina, but if the Tar Heels can become one of the ACC's top teams again, the chatter about the off-the-field issues will likely become less important. Still, North Carolina has to make it to the fall, and depending on how much more involved Hudson becomes, it may be a very, very long nearly four months.