Jordon Hudson is getting real on why she decided to date Bill Belichick over guys her age. Hudson and Belichick have been dating since 2022 and have a nearly 50-year age gap.

“Jordon dated people her own age and didn’t like the way she was treated,” an insider told US Weekly, adding that the former cheerleader found guys her age “immature.”

The source added, “Boys her age can be pigs … I can understand she wants to be treated more than just a sexual relationship and to have a connection.”

The insider also debunked rumors that Hudson is after Belichick for his money. The former New England Patriots head coach has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“I don’t believe that to be the case,” the source told Us Weekly. They added that Hudson “already had money and was living a happy and comfortable life before Bill.”

Hudson's net worth is about $1 – $2 million, according to her real estate investments and modeling. Her real estate portfolio is about $8 million the outlet reports.

“She has apartments in Massachusetts,” the source said. “She made her own money.”

Jordon Hudson's Former Relationship

Prior to dating Belichick, Hudson was in a relationship with 65-year-old healthcare executive Joshua L. Zuckerman, according to TMZ Sports.

According to the outlet, Hudson and Zuckerman were friends before they built a romantic relationship as they bonded over psychology, philosophy and nature. Zuckerman recently defended the former cheerleader after she received backlash for the viral CBS Morning interview with Belichick.

“I've been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson,” he said. “I have been involved with Jordon platonically and romantically and I consider her a good friend. I feel bad that she's caught up in this whirlwind.”

He continued, “I'm a former business owner in the healthcare field — we regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy and most important, our love of nature.”

Zuckerman shared that Hudson is “wise beyond her years” and that the “narrative about her character is not fair to her.”

The health executive urges that people should stop bothering Hudson.

“To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone — and everyone else alone — and let them live their lives.”

Belichick also defended Hudson after she interjected during the interview when the journalist asked how they “met.” The couple has continued to tell the public that they met on a plane in 2o21.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football. Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick began the statement, sent via email from his employer, the University of North Carolina.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

CBS fired back about the situation with a statement on X.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement posted on X. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”