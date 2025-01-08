Notre Dame’s star running back Jeremiyah Love, who has been battling a knee injury, is set to take the field against Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Thursday night. Head coach Marcus Freeman provided the encouraging update during a joint press conference with Penn State coach James Franklin on Wednesday morning.

“He’s had a good week of practice,” Freeman said, as reported by Pete Thamel on X, formerly Twitter. “We have to be smart about how much we’re asking him to do in practice… No one is 100 percent right now. He’ll be good to go.”

Love’s availability is a significant boost for Notre Dame, as the sophomore has been a cornerstone of the team’s offense. He leads the Irish with 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season. However, concerns about his effectiveness remain after he aggravated his knee injury in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, where he was limited to just six carries for 19 yards. Quarterback Riley Leonard took on the bulk of the rushing workload in that game, tallying 80 yards on 14 carries.

Notre Dame prepares for the Orange Bowl

Freeman’s assurance comes at a crucial time, with the Irish preparing to face a formidable Penn State defense ranked seventh nationally in points allowed. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock echoed Freeman’s confidence earlier this week, stating, “He feels like he’s going to be ready to go.”

While Love is expected to play, Freeman emphasized the need for caution in managing his workload leading up to the game. “We’ve got to get him ready for the game, but he’s confident,” Freeman said. The Irish have been strategic in limiting Love’s practice reps to ensure he is as fresh as possible for Thursday’s high-stakes matchup.

The 20-year-old initially sustained the knee injury during Notre Dame’s regular-season finale against USC. Despite the setback, Love has remained optimistic, and the team’s medical staff has worked diligently to get him game-ready.

Love’s ability to perform at a high level will be pivotal for Notre Dame’s chances against Penn State. His explosive running style and knack for finding the end zone have been instrumental in the Irish’s success this season. The team’s rushing attack, anchored by Love, will need to be at its best to overcome Penn State’s dominant defensive front.

As the Irish take the field, all eyes will be on Love to see if he can deliver another standout performance and help Notre Dame advance to the national championship game.