Ohio State football will watch a Buckeyes legend take over Bowling Green. Eddie George is taking the head coaching reins for the Falcons, with the news emerging Sunday.

College football insider Pete Thamel first reported the hire. Thamel adds that George's first BG contract will run five years. The university also announced the hire at 3 p.m. PT. George himself released a statement through the university expressing his excitement for the hire.

“I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University,” George said via the school. “Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves.”

Rumors of George leaving his post at Tennessee State surfaced Saturday. The 51-year-old now leaves the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) realm for a Football Bowl Subdivision program. George beats out contenders from Minnesota and Oklahoma State for the job. He added this move brings him back to the Buckeye state.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds. I'm also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community,” George said.

Bowling Green opened its head coaching position after Scot Loeffler joined the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl champs tabbed Loeffler as the new quarterbacks coach under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Falcons fans certainly feel overjoyed that an NFL legend and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner is taking over the program. But Ohio State fans also took to the online world to deliver their congratulatory praise and sounded off on the George move.

Ohio State fans react to Eddie George Bowling Green hire

George again is very beloved among Ohio State fans. He produced a legendary college career before becoming a perennial Pro Bowl NFL running back. The Buckeyes fan website Eleven Warriors witnessed numerous members of the Buckeyes faithful react to the hire.

“This would be a good move for him. He can cut his teeth at a bigger school too,” one fan posted in the forum board.

Another fan sounded off right before George officially accepted the coaching offer.

“It would be the next step up if he's serious about his coaching career. I'm hoping he gets it and is successful. His name should open doors to a lot of recruits here in Ohio,” the fan posted on the same forum board.

However, not every OSU fan is convinced about George taking over the Mid-American Conference (MAC) program.

“Honestly, Eddie is too big of a name for that job. I wouldn’t question his dedication to coaching if he took it, but I may question his sanity,” that fan posted.

But another fan offered their support of George with a counterargument — especially for the “MACtion” George will soon experience.

“I disagree. I think a job like BG is a great place to see if you have what it takes as a coach. The MAC is competitive, it's located in a talent-rich state, and it has enough exposure with none of the expectations,” the fan said. “And if memory serves, I think that another famous coach cut his teeth at BG.”

That coach happened to be Urban Meyer — who got his head coaching start at Bowling Green before winning a national title with Ohio State.