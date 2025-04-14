The Ohio State football team had the honor of visiting the White House as they won the National Championship earlier this year, defeating Notre Dame. Ohio State accepted the invite, and it was Donald Trump and JD Vance who honored the team for winning the championship. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for Vance as he tried to lift the trophy.

As he went to lift the trophy, it fell apart in his hands, and some of the players on the team couldn't believe it.

It was a shock to see that the trophy could even do that, and it definitely had to catch Vance and others off guard when it happened. After a while, they tried to put it back together, but Vance ended up just holding the gold part of the trophy to take the picture with the team.

Ohio State recently had their Spring Game, and just by looking at who was out there, it's expected that the team will not be what it was last season, but is still supposed to be one of the top teams in the nation. They also unveiled their national championship rings on the same day.

Head coach Ryan Day will look to make magic happen again with his team, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did. Last season, many thought that their season was over after taking a loss to Michigan, but with the help of the new playoff format, they were still able to get in.

Ohio State went on to win four straight games to win the national championship, and now, people are looking at Day and the football program in a completely different light. It'll be interesting to see what they look like next season and if they can recapture the same success they had at the end of last year.