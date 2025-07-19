Ohio State football will eventually need to replace Jeremiah Smith. One potential replacement idea just delivered one of the “craziest” catches ever.

Class of 2028 wide receiver Brysen Wright participated in the 2025 NFL Flag Football championships. The Mandarin High of Jacksonville star Wright, however, pulled off an insane feat that sparked viral reactions online.

Wright extended out his right arm in the end zone. He won the jump ball in this fashion: Catching with one hand. Except Wright doesn't end up pulling the ball into his chest. He maintained his grip and control while falling inside the end zone.

This is Brysen Wright, who will be a Top National recruit in the 2028 (!) Class At 15 years old he already holds offers from LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, + more Just made one of the CRAZIEST catches I've ever seen

Wright sparked multiple reactions online. Including from highly-touted recruit Asher Ghioto — an edge rusher who also holds an early offer from OSU.

💯 like that! — Asher Ghioto (@Asherghioto34) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Smith garnered hefty attention for dominating throughout his true freshman season. The Buckeyes star has since landed an NIL deal with Adidas. The WR Smith also joined teammate Caleb Downs as the highest rated NCAA College Football '26 athletes. But Wright's epic catch grabbed the attention of Buckeyes fans. Including one posting a wide eyed photo after watching the catch get completed.

Another OSU fan immediately predicted this scenario: Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline wins over Wright on the college football recruiting trail.

What offers does potential Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR have?

Wright is currently unranked by the national recruiting sites. Simply because he's an underclassmen entering his sophomore season of high school.

But he's on the recruiting radar for some power conference representatives. The defending national champions are among his early four-year opportunities. Hence why some Buckeye fans already envision him as the successor for Smith when the dominating wideout heads to the NFL.

The Florida prospect Wright stands at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds. He brings advanced height and leaping ability for such a young WR. He's fresh off grabbing 31 receptions, 646 yards and scoring eight touchdowns as a freshman. The Buckeyes officially offered him on May 16.

Ohio State faces fierce early competition to land Wright, though. Big Ten rival Wisconsin offered him four days after OSU came through. Texas even offered one day before OSU did. Georgia is one other Southeastern Conference heavyweight pursuing him. Even Deion Sanders and Colorado offered Wright early.

Smith is eligible to enter the NFL Draft by 2027. He'll exit Columbus before Wright plays his freshman college season.