A decade after its last national title, Ohio State returned to the pinnacle of college football by defeating Notre Dame in the 2025 CFP National Championship Game. Fans did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the achievement back in Columbus, gathering at Ohio Stadium to commemorate the moment.

As soon as the clock struck zero, Buckeye fans stormed the field at Ohio Stadium, commonly known as “The Shoe.” They ran out through the tunnel and stayed on the field well past midnight, celebrating the moment.

The title victory was head coach Ryan Day's first since accepting the job in 2019. Ohio State's last national championship win came 10 years prior, almost to the date. Then-head coach Urban Meyer led them to a dominant win over Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoffs National Championship Game.

Each of Ohio State's stars shined in the game, led by running back Quinshon Judkins‘ 121-yard, three-touchdown performance. Will Howard added 231 passing yards and two touchdowns, one to star wideout Jeremiah Smith, to cap off a 34-23 title victory.

Until 2024, most of Day's tenure was capped by Michigan's previously dominant run. The Jim Harbaugh-led Wolverines won three straight Big 10 championships and made the College Football Playoffs each year. Harbaugh's success culminated with a 2023 National Championship and subsequent departure for the NFL, opening the door for Day and the Buckeyes to break through in 2024.

Ohio State football to rebuild in 2025 offseason

For as good as the Buckeyes were in 2024, they will need to rebuild over the offseason to defend their title in 2025. While Day will return as head coach, most of the key pieces of the National Championship-winning team will not.

Along with Howard, several other players are either graduating or leaving early for the 2025 NFL Draft. Judkins still has another year of eligibility but is expected to declare early for the draft. TreVeyon Henderson, Jack Sawyer, Emeka Egbuka, Cody Simon, JT Tuimoloau and Denzel Burke will all graduate.

With a large portion of the team leaving, Day will have his work cut out for him to remain atop the college football world in 2025.