The college football landscape is constantly changing in this current era, and in order to adapt, a popular strategy for teams has been hiring a general manager. The Oklahoma football team decided to go that route as they hired Jim Nagy to be their new GM. Nagy has been the executive director of the Senior Bowl since 2018, and he is leaving that role to join the Sooners.

“The University of Oklahoma has hired Jim Nagy as the General Manager for Football while implementing a progressive new structure uniquely tailored to meet the most current challenges in college football,” the Oklahoma football team announced in a statement on Wednesday. “The general manager will work alongside the head football coach to construct a roster capable of competing at a championship level.”

Jim Nagy has worked around college football for a long time, and he knows that the game is very different now than it was just a few years ago. He is excited about this opportunity.

“This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the greatest college football programs in the country,” Nagy said. “The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university's commitment to execute at a championship level. I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results. I am truly excited to get to Norman and begin our process with Coach Venables and his great staff.”

This hire will definitely take some pressure away from Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, who is getting ready to enter his fourth season with the Sooners.

“The work required to manage a roster, including contract negotiations, player evaluation, strategic planning, recruiting, and retention, requires full-time focus and skill sets,” Brent Venables said. “Nagy's high-caliber, extensive experience in scouting, recruiting, and retaining top talent will pay dividends across our roster and ultimately on the field. I look forward to working alongside him and Athletics Director Castiglione as we look ahead to great things for OU football.”

“I am pleased to have worked with President Harroz and the Board of Regents to bring about this progressive change,” Joe Castiglione said. “Today's evolving world requires skilled management of player contracts, multiple player acquisition pathways and allocating resources. All of these are new and vital functions within college athletics. I am convinced that great college football teams will be set apart by their ability to continually innovate to meet these massive changes. Part of that innovation means providing every tool Coach Venables and his staff need to be successful. OU's willingness to reimagine the traditional structure and reposition the varied responsibilities within football operations will strengthen us going forward. Jim Nagy brings to us great experience, relationships and perspectives that will mesh well with our staff and will complement the program's continued pursuit of conference and national championships.”

Randall Stephenson also has a new important role as he will serve as the Chair of Football and Special Advisor to the President and the Director of Athletics.

“Few industries, inside or outside the world of sports, have experienced the pace and magnitude of change we are witnessing in intercollegiate athletics,” Stephenson said. “The freedom now afforded to athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness and transfer between programs demands that college athletics adapt its approach to meet the needs of these athletes. Hiring a GM with the proven pedigree and experience Nagy brings to OU is another step toward meeting these demands.”

Adaptation is key in college football these days, and the Oklahoma football team clearly recognizes that with these new changes.

“For more than a quarter-century, OU Athletics has been under the visionary leadership of the best athletics director in the country, who, alongside some of the greatest coaches in college sports, continually produces championship teams,” Stephenson continued. “The growing demands and complexities of collegiate athletics today, however, require a multi-faceted approach that leverages the strengths and skillsets of multiple leaders.”

So far, Brent Venables has struggled as head coach at Oklahoma. Having a GM should make his job a lot easier, and it should help the Sooners find more success.