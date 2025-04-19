A former pass rusher of Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will use the transfer portal to return home by joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Defensive end Taje McCoy announced he will transfer to the Cowboys on Friday, On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett revealed. He joins the program with three years of eligibility remaining, leaving Colorado after two seasons.

McCoy is a fellow native of Oklahoma with his hometown being in Oklahoma City. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 46 edge prospect in the class and No. 7 player from Oklahoma when he played at Putnam City High School.

What's next for Oklahoma State after adding Taje McCoy

It marks a solid addition for head coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State to make to the defense by having Taje McCoy return to his home state.

McCoy appeared in 17 games throughout his stint with the Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024. He made 24 tackles and four sacks, providing a serviceable impact as a backup. This past season also saw him earn CFN Second-Team Special Teams and the All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

In the meantime, the Cowboys hope to have a resurgent season in 2025 after a disappointing campaign in 2024. They went 3-9 after 12 games, their first losing season since 2005. Gundy has been the program's head coach since, meaning that he has led them to plenty of success throughout his tenure.

Gundy boasts a 169-88 record throughout 20 years as head coach at Oklahoma State. However, last season puts him under pressure as he looks to retool the roster via high school recruiting and the transfer portal.

The 2025 campaign will be his 21st season as the team's head coach, having been with the Cowboys since 2001. He won three Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards in 2010, 2021 and 2023. He also led them to the Big 12 Championship in 2011.

Adding Taje McCoy is a solid sign that Oklahoma State is making moves to be better in 2025. Only time will tell if he plays a key role in helping them return to their winning ways.