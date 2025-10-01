The 2025 Oklahoma State football season has been awful overall. It went downhill after the Cowboys won their first game of the year in a sloppy game. Mike Gundy, an Oklahoma State lifer, was fired midseason. The Cowboys have looked lifeless this season, and after losing once again this past weekend, it got worse after a public sideline altercation occurred between a coach and a player.

On3 Sports college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that Oklahoma State’s Director of Player Development, Richetti Jones, has been suspended indefinitely following a verbal altercation with safety DeAndre Boykins on the sideline during Saturday’s loss against Baylor.

Jones was a defensive end at OSU from 2012-15 and has been the Cowboys’ Director of Player Development since 2021. After the altercation, Boykins was dismissed from the Cowboys’ program this weekend. Following his dismissal, Boykins has since entered the transfer portal.

DeAndre Boykins initially transferred to Oklahoma State from North Carolina, where he played for three seasons despite rarely seeing the field.

Article Continues Below

Boykins played in two games for Oklahoma State this season but didn’t record any stats. In the 2024 season at North Carolina, he made 11 appearances, tallying six tackles and a pass breakup. In 38 collegiate appearances and 14 starts in total, he has 78 tackles, eight pass breakups, two sacks, and an interception.

Before joining the Cowboys' front office, Jones was a middle school teacher and counselor in Lancaster, Texas. He was honored as Teacher of the Year at George Washington Carver Middle School.

Richetti Jones was a massive recruit coming out of Dallas. Despite suffering a significant injury as a senior in Stillwater, he was a solid player for the Cowboys. He loved the Cowboys and could come back when they needed help, especially when Richard Simmons left his role and decided to head to the NFL in a front office role.

The Cowboys need to turn things around fast because they are losing ground in recruiting thanks to the upheaval in the coaching staff. After interim head coach Doug Meacham made even more changes to the coaching staff, there is even more uncertainty for the Cowboys moving forward during this season.