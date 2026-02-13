On Thursday, a judge granted an official injunction to allow Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss to play a sixth year. Afterward, the NCAA put forward an official statement defending its eligibility rules, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

“We will continue to defend the NCAA’s eligibility rules against repeated attempts to rob future generations of the opportunity,” the statement read in part.

NCAA statement in response to the Trinidad Chambliss decision: "We will continue to defend the NCAA’s eligibility rules against repeated attempts to rob future generations of the opportunity…" The association continues to urge Congress to take action. pic.twitter.com/FbUmrK5GiI — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 12, 2026

In November 2025, Ole Miss filed an official waiver request to the NCAA, advocating for Chambliss to play a sixth season. They cited that he hadn't played his sophomore season at Ferris State University, a Division II school in Big Rapids, Michigan, due to health issues. Chambliss had played at Ferris State from 2021 to 2023 before transferring to Ole Miss.

While there, Chambliss had five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Valdosta State in the 2024 National Championship game. He was named the 2024 GLIAC Player of the Year and a finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy.

Article Continues Below

The NCAA rejected the waiver request on Jan. 9, 2026. Earlier this month, Chambliss's appeal of that decision was also denied. According to the NCAA, athletes have five years to complete four seasons of play.

At Ferris State, Chambliss led the team to two Division II National Championships in 2022 and 2024. This year, Ole Miss went 11-2. Chambliss passed for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and a 66.1% completion rate.

Ultimately, Ole Miss defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl 39-34. Chambliss completed 30 out of 46 pass attempts for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Chambliss was recognized as the SEC Newcomer of the Year. Plus, he also made the Second-Team All-SEC.

Chambliss also received the Concerly Trophy, awarded to Mississippi's best football player.