Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to rise on draft boards. After the Pittsburgh Steelers were intrigued with Dart, there is more unfolding to the story.

According to Fox Sports, two sources spoke highly of Dart and his potential.

“I think with Dart, you have to evaluate last season differently from his first few, especially his year at USC,” one AFC East veteran scout said.

“He's a completely different player now,” the scout said. “I almost throw out his early tape, the same way I did with Jayden Daniels before LSU. He made real strides — and I think Lane Kiffin played a big part in that.”

Calling him a different player would almost be a disservice. He had an amazing season in the SEC, leading the conference in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns.

As a result, the Rebels were a high-octane offense that fired on all cylinders. So much so that Ole Miss football upset No. 1 Georgia in Oxford.

The big-game energy from the quarterback can translate nicely to the NFL. Not to mention, his rise to stardom took place right before everyone's eyes.

Ole Miss football's Jaxson Dart has some similarities to Jayden Daniels

Both players have a knack for the deep ball and running a spread offense. However, Daniels is much more athletic and uses his legs more frequently.

While Dart still uses his legs, he uses them as more of a scrambler as opposed to being a pure rusher. Either way, it doesn't discredit him from his success.

Furthermore, the lack of quarterbacks in the draft makes Dart more of a tantalizing prospect to draft. His mix of size, accuracy, and sneaky athleticism could prompt any team to take a chance on him.

Playing in the SEC could be the closest thing a quarterback sees to the NFL. While the two aren't close, Dart still competed against guys who are likely to head to the NFL with him.

As a result, his preparation could be more advanced than some of his other colleagues at the position. Being a part of Lane Kiffin's offense is a major boost as well.

That spread concept with misdirections and a barrage of weapons made Dart's life easy in the pocket. At the end of the day, his draft stock will continue to rise, and so will the praise he's receiving.

Now, it's up to any team with how they evaluate him and proceed to add him onto their team moving forward.