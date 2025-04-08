The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a new starting quarterback this offseason. Pittsburgh has been waiting on Aaron Rodgers to sign with them for weeks. This has caused some to wonder if the Steelers would draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft as a last resort.

ESPN's Mel Kiper did not have them draft a quarterback in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft. Instead, Kiper had the Steelers select Oregon DT Derrick Harmon in the first round.

“Harmon is a constant headache for opponents,” Kiper said on Tuesday. “He had five sacks and 35 pressures as an interior pass rusher last season, and he took care of business in the run game with 11 stops and 10 tackles for loss. Keeanu Benton and Harmon would be a good pairing inside.”

Harmon would be an excellent addition to Pittsburgh's defense. However, it is hardly the biggest need on the roster.

Kiper explained why he decided to have the Steelers pass on QB Jaxson Dart in the first round.

“I originally had Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to Pittsburgh,” Kiper continued. “He throws with accuracy and velocity, and he'd be a potential short- and long-term answer. We're all still waiting to see what happens with Aaron Rodgers, so I'll hold off on any quarterback moves for the Steelers until we know a little more.”

The Steelers did have Dart in for a pre-draft visit last week. Perhaps he could be their emergency plan if Aaron Rodgers ends up leaving Pittsburgh at the altar.

Ian Rapoport made bold Aaron Rodgers declaration amid free agency wait

The smoke has been circulating about Rodgers joining the Steelers for weeks now.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made a bold declaration about Aaron Rodgers on Monday.

“Several Steelers people, including Art Rooney himself, talk about the positive momentum toward a deal between the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers,” Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “Basically, saying that he thinks it's going in the right direction. [Rooney] wanted a decision sooner rather than later. He's not impatient but eventually he will be.”

Rapoport claimed that Pittsburgh is the only possible destination for Rodgers if he wants to play in the NFL during the 2025 season.

“The Minnesota Vikings were very clear that Aaron Rodgers, as of right now, not an option for them,” Rapoport added. “They are moving full speed ahead with JJ McCarthy. There are no other spots. So if Aaron Rodgers is going to play football in 2025, it is going to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Hopefully Rodgers makes his decision, one way or another, before the 2025 NFL Draft.

If he continues to drag his feet, the Steelers may make the decision for him.