On Saturday, Penn State football's nightmare conference play continued with a shocking 42-37 loss to previously winless UCLA. The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions entered as favorites but suffered one of college football's biggest upsets in recent memory.

Head coach James Franklin took responsibility after the defeat, admitting his team wasn't prepared for the challenge. When asked why his team wasn't ready to compete, Franklin responded directly.

“That's my responsibility, and I didn't get it done,” he told reporters. The admission came after Penn State fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play, marking their second consecutive devastating loss following a double-overtime defeat to Oregon the previous week.

The loss was historically bad for the Nittany Lions. UCLA became the first team with an 0-4 record or worse to beat a top-10 opponent since 1985. Penn State had also won 34 straight games against unranked opponents before Saturday's loss. The Bruins, who had scored just 57 points combined in their first four games, put up 42 against a Penn State defense that looked lost.

Franklin acknowledged the team hadn't recovered from the Oregon loss. The Nittany Lions trailed 27-7 at halftime against UCLA and never led in the game. The Bruins dominated with 446 total yards, including 280 rushing yards, while Penn State managed just 127 rushing yards.

Penn State' costly mistakes

The defensive collapse was particularly concerning. UCLA's Nico Iamaleava, a transfer from Tennessee, accounted for all five Bruins touchdowns. He ran for 128 yards and three rushing touchdowns while adding two passing touchdowns. Penn State's defense, which had been solid through four games, allowed the most points it's given up all season.

Article Continues Below

Penn State made critical mistakes throughout the contest. It allowed an onside kick recovery in the first quarter and fumbled early in the third quarter that killed any momentum it was building.

Franklin cited travel and injuries as contributing factors but ultimately pointed the finger at himself.

“We had a ton of missed assignments, turnovers at critical times, penalties at critical times, things that we really don't do,” he explained.

The loss puts Penn State's playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. At 0-2 in conference play, the Nittany Lions face an uphill battle with games remaining against Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Nebraska. With their schedule including top-ranked Ohio State and No. 8 Indiana, Penn State likely needs to win out to have any realistic chance at the postseason.

Franklin's massive contract extension through 2031, featuring one of college football's largest buyouts at approximately $50 – $56 million, ensures job security despite the losses. However, his 4-21 record against top-10 opponents causes issues as critics question whether he can deliver in the games that matter most.