Penn State's 3-1 start hasn't looked as good as the record suggests, with quarterback Drew Allar struggling through four games. The senior signal-caller has completed just 62.8% of his passes for 763 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

During his weekly press conference, head coach James Franklin addressed criticism about Allar's fit in offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's system.

“I'm not gonna get into what's going on out there in terms of opinions and those types of things. I didn't feel that way last year. I thought we did some really good things last year and I think we've done some good things this year. Just not consistent enough.” Franklin said, per On3.

Franklin defended his quarterback and the offensive scheme, explaining the nature of their attack. “It's a pro-style offense. What we do in the run game and the pass game and in protections and pass concepts is pro-style. I don't necessarily see it the same way,” he said.

Article Continues Below

Allar threw for 137 yards on 14-for-25 passing against Oregon in a crushing 30-24 double overtime loss at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions slipped from their No. 3 ranking to No. 7 ranking after that defeat.

Allar entered the season with Heisman Trophy expectations and first-round NFL draft projections. But his inconsistent play has raised concerns about his development and Penn State's championship hopes. The former five-star recruit has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks the consistency expected from a veteran starter.

Franklin's response is similar to how he's handled criticism of his own record in big games. With a 4-21 mark against top-10 opponents, the 12th-year coach keeps pushing back against doubters while searching for answers to unlock Allar's potential.

The Nittany Lions travel to face 0-4 UCLA this Saturday, a game that should give Allar and the struggling offense a chance to bounce back and build some momentum before the schedule gets tougher.