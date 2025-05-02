Syracuse football scored an encouraging win in the transfer portal, adding a former Texas wideout. The Orange are coming off a phenomenal first season under Fran Brown. The former Georgia defensive backs coach seamlessly transitioned into this new position, leading the program to one of its best seasons of this century. Syracuse finished the year 10-3, winning its first bowl game since 2019. Last year's team was additionally included in the final AP poll at No. 20.

But star quarterback Kyle McCord is off to the NFL, and Brown has had to rebuild most of its roster through the portal. Fortunately, the program has had a productive cycle so far. And the good news kept coming on Thursday. According to On3 College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter Pete Nakos, former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook has committed to Syracuse. Cook had an adverse tenure with the Longhorns and is looking to rejuvenate his career.

Syracuse football is trying to continue its ascent under Fran Brown

The Orange are one of those programs that can thrive in this new era of college football. The twelve-team playoff gives so many more teams a realistic chance of competing for a national championship. ACC newcomer SMU took full advantage of that opportunity last season, and two teams from the conference made it into the field. Syracuse football effectively eliminated Miami from receiving a bid to close out its regular season. However, taking another step up the ladder won't be easy, as several programs are aiming for significantly better seasons.

The headliner is reigning conference champion Clemson, which is returning several key players from the 2024 squad. In addition, the Orange have a tremendously difficult slate of games in 2025. Syracuse is opening the season against Tennessee and will travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame later in the season. The ACC slate includes visits to Clemson, SMU, and Miami. It's a brutal schedule, and if the Orange can reach the ten-win mark, they will undoubtedly earn a playoff bid.

Overall, Cook is being given a lifeline by Fran Brown, considering his recent history. He has the talent to thrive in Syracuse's explosive offense, but cannot take this opportunity for granted. Brown has taken risks on transfers before, and it's paid off incredibly so far. It's time to see if this program has the staying power to become a force to be reckoned with in the ACC.