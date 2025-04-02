Texas A&M football scored a major Wednesday win over a pair of Big Ten heavyweights. The Aggies landed a top 30 linebacker recruit who had Ohio State and Michigan courting him.

Four-star Storm Miller is the newest college football recruiting victory for Mike Elko and company. Miller confirmed his decision with Hayes Fawcett of On3 by sharing “Aggie nation, I'm home!”

Miller becomes a massive in-state loss for the defending national champions. He stars at Strongsville, Ohio as a 2026 talent. Plus he's the nation's 25th ranked LB prospect by 247Sports composite.

Wisconsin emerged as the third Big Ten school in the final running for Miller. But he'll trek to the Southeastern Conference and Houston region. The Aggies have reinstalled momentum on the trail after losing some notable verbal commits.

Texas A&M lost four-star tight end Xavier Tiller on Feb. 11. North Carolina and new head coach Bill Belichick then snatched four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin nearly a month later.

Significance of Texas A&M LB commit after beating Ohio State, Michigan

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder brings immense potential and production to College Station. He's fresh off piling an astonishing 20 tackles for a loss in 2024. Miller compiled 90 total tackles.

The long and rangy LB reeled in nearly 30 different scholarship offers. Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State even Big Ten champ Oregon emerged as his other offers hailing from that conference. National championship game runner-up Notre Dame even rewarded him with its scholarship offer.

Miller storms past four different College Football Playoff qualifiers for the Aggies. Marking a massive recruiting coup for Elko and his coaching staff. But what sold Miller about Texas A&M? He dove into the immediate reasons with Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

“I love what Coach Elko is building and the opportunity to be a part of the early stages on something very special is something you can't pass up on,” Miller told Trieu.

Miller is now the 10th hard commit for the Aggies' 2026 class. Texas A&M sits at fourth nationally in the team recruiting rankings — trailing SEC rival LSU.