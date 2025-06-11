The Texas A&M football team pulled off a nice recruiting win on Wednesday as it earned a commitment from four-star safety Chance Collins. Collins was down to four schools as he was choosing between Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Aggies were the only team outside of the Big 12 that Collins was considering, and head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the coaching staff found a way to secure a commitment from the Texas native.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Chance Collins has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 195 S from Mansfield, TX chose the Aggies over Texas Tech, Utah, & West Virginia.”

Chance Collins had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Texas A&M football team:

“What’s up AggieLand I’m home. Gig’Em👍,” he said.

Collins is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #364 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #33 safety and the #47 player in the state of Texas. Collins currently attends Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, TX. He is staying in-state to play for Texas A&M.

“P4-caliber safety prospect who could potentially play multiple roles i.e. nickel and corner in a high-major secondary,” Collins' scouting report reads. “Good height with average length, though enough frame space to add some mass. Assembled a strong junior season with corresponding production, including three-phase snaps. Proven ball skills and ball production, as evidenced by six INTs and respectable complementary receiver numbers in Fall 2024. Adequate combine testing athleticism, but terrific multi-sport context on the track, including sizzling sprint numbers of 10.76, 21.16, and 48.67.”

Collins is good enough to become a major impact player at Texas A&M, and the NFL could be in his future as well.

“Future role likely more inclined to patrolling over the top or playing forward, rather than matching up down to down on a perimeter island,” the scouting report continues. “Still developing technique, but already displays natural awareness/instincts along with competitiveness that shows in catch-point disruption and ball production. Projects as a P4/high-major DB with potential position versatility who could develop into a pro prospect.”

With this commitment from Chance Collins, the Texas A&M football team now has the #7 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Aggies have landed commitments from 14 players so far. They have landed zero five-stars, 13 four-stars and one three-star. There are already a lot of talented players in this recruiting class, and there is a lot of time for Texas A&M to add more talent. It's shaping up to be a special cycle for the Aggies.