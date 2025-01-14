Texas A&M football pulled a heist from another in-state program by snagging Jonah Wilson, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Wilson was previously with the Cougars for two seasons before entering and committing to College Station. The redshirt freshman had only nine catches for 58 yards on the season.

Despite the low numbers, he has plenty of upside. The former four-star recruit has the potential to be great. His 6'2 and 200-pound frame make him a monster on the outside. Wilson is seen as more of a deep and vertical threat, as evidenced by his high school days. He had 77 catches for 1,341 yards and 13 touchdowns on 17.4 yards per catch as a senior.

Not to mention, he was a quality kickoff returner as well. Wilson averaged 36.6 yards on five kick return opportunities, including a 98-yard TD. The dynamic athlete can be a monster when used appropriately. For his former team, Houston was in limbo this past season. In a competitive Big 12, there wasn't a chance.

Funny enough, Texas A&M football lost Conner Weigman to Houston. Now, it's only fitting that Wilson left the Cougars to join the Aggies in College Station.

Jonah Wilson can make an impact with Texas A&M football

The numbers don't justify that Wilson can make an impact. However, his physical traits, as well as his youth make him a prime candidate for a breakout. Although he'll be switching conferences, his competition will likely increase. The Big 12 to the SEC has an increase in athleticism, talent, and skill.

The four-star recruit has plenty of that. Now, it's about getting adequate playing time to show his coaches and his team that he can play. Plus, Wilson isn't the only wide receiver that the Aggies added via the transfer portal. In December, Texas A&M football landed coveted wide receiver, Kevin Concepcion in the portal.

It seems that the university is loading up at the receiver position. After all, their offense was a bit shaky towards the end of the season. While the defense remained great, the offense didn't do enough to win crucial games. Some of those losses were responsible for knocking the Aggies out of SEC championship contention.

No matter what, it's a rebooting offseason for the program. Will the offense catch up to the defense? Adding Wilson certainly helps that equation. However, actions speak louder than words. If the Aggies utilize that physicality and speed, they can develop a truly remarkable wide receiver in the SEC.