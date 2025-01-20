Even with the College Football Playoff national title game taking place on Monday night, the transfer portal continues to churn. On Monday morning, another player found a new home. This time it was former Texas and Alabama tight end Amari Niblack who ended up committing to Texas A&M, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Zenitz reported that Niblack was “expected” to transfer to Texas A&M, but shortly after, it was official that Niblack had signed with the Aggies.

Niblack now joins his third SEC team in four years in what has been a whirlwind college career. He began at Alabama in 2022, catching just one pass for 15 yards and a score in 10 games. He played 14 games and had 20 catches for 327 yards and four scores in 2023 for the Crimson Tide in a larger role.

Niblack then transferred to Texas, although he had just five catches for 33 yards in nine games for the Longhorns in another reserve role. Now, he moves on again and lands with Texas A&M in the portal.

He was a four-star prospect, per 247Sports, and he had plenty of offers, including ones from Maryland, Indiana, Florida State and Georgia Tech before he chose Alabama.

Texas A&M has been working hard on the portal and adding some weapons on offense, including NC State WR transfer KC Concepcion and Texas Tech WR and five-star talent Micah Hudson. However, Hudson raised some eyebrows as he stepped away from football activities a week ago.

Texas A&M finished 8-5 in Mike Elko's first season as head coach and they had a 5-3 mark in SEC play. The Aggies season ended with a tough 35-31 loss to USC at the Las Vegas Bowl, but the transfer portal class is a breath of fresh air for the fans and program in College Station.

Niblack is the latest addition, and he doesn't have to travel far to play for his next college program.