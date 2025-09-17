Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson avoided a major injury after his head collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon in the first half of their game in Week 3. Anderson laid on the field motionless for some time, and medical personnel spent around 10 minutes attending to him. His neck was then stabilized, and he was carted off.

Anderson was able to return to campus with the team and is still recovering from the incident. The team posted a statement regarding Anderson on social media.

“Bryce traveled home with the team Saturday night following our game against Notre Dame and has since undergone further evaluation by our medical staff. We are thankful to report that no catastrophic injury was found. Bryce is in great spirits, and our focus now is on supporting him through his recovery. We're grateful for the many thoughts, prayers, and messages from the Aggie family and know Bryce will continue to feel that support as he heals,” the statement read.

Head coach Mike Elko expects Anderson to return during the season.

“It was a blessing to have him on the plane with us,” Elko said. “It was obviously great for all the boys to see him. It was great that that we kind of skated through what could have possibly been a really, really bad situation. He's still in the process of recovering, and so hard to kind of gauge a timeline right now, but we do expect that we'll have him back at some point.”

Through three games this season, Anderson has 10 tackles. In his collegiate career, he has a total of 116 tackles with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and eight passes defended.

Texas A&M was able to defeat Notre Dame 41-40, and are 3-0 to start the season. Their next matchup will be against Auburn.