Texas A&M upset Notre Dame in Week 3 of the college football season, but suffered a major loss with an injury to safety Bryce Anderson. After the game, head coach Mike Elko assured that his team is still “praying” for its downed teammate, who inspired the gritty performance.

Elko said that Anderson, who was stretchered off the field, responded positively to all tests in the hospital. The entire Texas A&M team was visibly emotional at the sight of Anderson motionless on the stretcher, which Elko said energized the Aggies in the second half.

“Yeah, still praying for Bryce,” Elko said, via Indiana reporter Austin Hough. “I think that, at this point, all signs are positive. I don't think we're completely [done] — we haven't done every diagnostic testing — but so far, every test that we've run through has come back positive. We'll continue to pray that that comes to a positive resolution. I just told them what I think any coach would tell them — ‘Your brother just went down; you need to step up and win this for him.' To some degree, it maybe galvanized us.”

Anderson's injury came just before halftime, when Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr found tight end Eli Raridon deep on the right side of the field. Anderson came over from his safety position to make the hit and did not get up after the play was over.

Anderson recorded four tackles in the first half before exiting the game.

Texas A&M pulls off last-second upset of Notre Dame

It was not all pretty, but Texas A&M did just enough in the second half to pull off a last-second comeback victory over Notre Dame and remain undefeated. The Aggies moved to 3-0 with the win, which avenged their loss to the Irish in 2024.

Elko's team did not do much after Anderson went down, scoring just six points in the second half entering its final drive. However, Marcel Reed and company delivered when it mattered most, scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining that sealed the victory.

With the win, Texas A&M begins the college football season 3-0 for the first time since 2021. The Aggies have a bye in Week 4 before returning to College Station for another marquee clash with Auburn on Sept. 27.